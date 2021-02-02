Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Lancaster Colony worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 947,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 923,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,782,000 after acquiring an additional 135,927 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 216,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,694,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total value of $820,932.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $174.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.80. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $184.97.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

