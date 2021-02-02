Lancaster Colony (LANC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $174.05 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $184.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.