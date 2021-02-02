Lannett (LCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Lannett has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lannett to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LCI opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lannett has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $309.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.31.

LCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

