Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Siebert Williams Shank

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Siebert Williams Shank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

LPI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a market cap of $287.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $37.20.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $173.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Levy sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,568.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $7,709,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,726.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,558,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,666,674 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 106,267 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

