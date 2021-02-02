Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading Up 5.5%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) was up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.66 and last traded at $25.30. Approximately 379,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 464,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $303.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 4.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $173.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. Equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 691,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $7,783,132.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $191,351.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $3,638,460.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,558,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,666,674 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 17.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

