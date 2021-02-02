Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Position Raised by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.41% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $25,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,583,000 after purchasing an additional 632,889 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,411,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,706,000 after purchasing an additional 884,928 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,410,000 after buying an additional 199,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,877,000 after buying an additional 2,671,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,337,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,683,000 after buying an additional 75,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $46.89. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $32,576.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,888 shares of company stock worth $122,495. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

