Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Head-To-Head Survey

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) and Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.3% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Lazard shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Lazard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and Lazard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors $4.48 million 20.10 -$4.68 million N/A N/A Lazard $2.67 billion 1.64 $286.50 million $3.28 12.72

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazard has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lazard pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Lazard pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for U.S. Global Investors and Lazard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazard 1 5 3 0 2.22

Lazard has a consensus price target of $38.44, suggesting a potential downside of 7.85%. Given Lazard’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lazard is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and Lazard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors 11.96% 6.06% 5.48% Lazard 11.62% 47.79% 6.01%

Summary

Lazard beats U.S. Global Investors on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in G.A.R.P. and value stocks to make its equity investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The company's Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

