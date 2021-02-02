LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 22.10%.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. LCNB has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $194.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

