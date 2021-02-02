Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) were up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 185,031 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 427% from the average daily volume of 35,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEGH shares. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $172,761.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,110,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,050,782.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $61,306.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $40,145,751.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,001 shares of company stock worth $896,454. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 389,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 100,382 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 496,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 86,668 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 39,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

