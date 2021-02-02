Legacy Wealth Management Inc Sells 325 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.3% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 983,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,163,000 after acquiring an additional 157,407 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 506,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $853,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.42. 4,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,219. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $94.05.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.