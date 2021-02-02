Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 528 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 154.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average is $51.54.

