Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Announces Earnings Results

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International updated its FY21 guidance to $10.55-$11.15 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 10.55-11.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LII traded down $6.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.75. 431,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,657. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $319.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total value of $614,732.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $2,191,017.96. Insiders sold 15,956 shares of company stock worth $4,611,037 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

