Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.55-$11.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.99. Lennox International also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 10.55-11.15 EPS.

LII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays downgraded Lennox International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Shares of NYSE LII traded down $10.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,682. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $319.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.59 and its 200 day moving average is $278.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $276,508.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $2,191,017.96. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,956 shares of company stock worth $4,611,037. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.