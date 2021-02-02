Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.55-11.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.779-3.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.55-$11.15 EPS.

NYSE:LII traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $276.73. 4,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,682. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.92. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $319.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

LII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Lennox International to a hold rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennox International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Lennox International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennox International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.00.

In related news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $2,191,017.96. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $210,672.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,956 shares of company stock worth $4,611,037. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

