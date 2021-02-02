Lesa Sroufe & Co Purchases Shares of 34,241 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000. Intel accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Intel by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $415,166,000 after buying an additional 3,388,566 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after buying an additional 1,435,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,239,509,000 after buying an additional 968,402 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.69 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $230.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

