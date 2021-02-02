Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Downgraded by TheStreet

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

LCUT opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $293.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.89 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 185.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 459.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

