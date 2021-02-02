Lightspeed Pos (LSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$60.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.06 million.

