Lightspeed POS (LSPD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Lightspeed POS to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Lightspeed POS has set its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. On average, analysts expect Lightspeed POS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.16. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $79.03. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.33.

Several brokerages have commented on LSPD. BTIG Research downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

