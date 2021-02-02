Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Down 24.5% in January

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Liquid Media Group stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73. Liquid Media Group has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.31.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers gaming, visual effects (VFX), and production services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

