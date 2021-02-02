Liquidity Network (LQD) Trading Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $825,645.45 and approximately $71,025.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00048471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00140459 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00065325 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00253765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00063054 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00037071 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

