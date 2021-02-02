LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LiveXLive Media’s earnings. LiveXLive Media reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LiveXLive Media.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LiveXLive Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 19,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $55,839.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,839.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 14,567 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $31,610.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,493.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 101,477 shares of company stock valued at $247,877. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 110.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in LiveXLive Media by 1,532.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveXLive Media stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $288.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.35. LiveXLive Media has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveXLive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.