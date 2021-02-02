Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0616

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $537,352.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 49.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,227,854 coins and its circulating supply is 21,227,842 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

