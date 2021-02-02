Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

NYSE:LMT traded up $7.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.35. 33,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,027. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

