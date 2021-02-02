London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

OTCMKTS LNSTY opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $32.47.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.