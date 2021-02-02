Loom Network (LOOM) Price Hits $0.0633 on Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $61.42 million and $18.60 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00066340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.85 or 0.00840367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00047515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.29 or 0.04719786 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00035358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (LOOM) is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

