L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised L’Oréal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered L’Oréal to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised L’Oréal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Oréal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $77.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50. The firm has a market cap of $200.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

