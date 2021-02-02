Loveless Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.9% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 572,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,242,000 after purchasing an additional 52,056 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 26,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $428.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.38 and its 200 day moving average is $150.26. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

