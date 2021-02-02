LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Update

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,200 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the December 31st total of 541,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LYTS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 139,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,929. The firm has a market cap of $253.80 million, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 111,091 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 33.4% during the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYTS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

