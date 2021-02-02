Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.21. 339,752 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 487% from the average session volume of 57,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUB. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Luby’s in the third quarter worth approximately $644,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Luby’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Luby’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 78,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

