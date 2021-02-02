Luke Anthony Norman Sells 167,500 Shares of Silver One Resources Inc. (SVE.V) (CVE:SVE) Stock

Silver One Resources Inc. (SVE.V) (CVE:SVE) Director Luke Anthony Norman sold 167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,812,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,687,500.

Shares of SVE stock traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,859. Silver One Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$151.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 43.36, a current ratio of 43.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Silver One Resources Inc. (SVE.V) Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

