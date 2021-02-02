Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.31-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $425-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $429.23 million.Lumentum also updated its Q3 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.31-1.46 EPS.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.60. 31,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,931. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.28. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $59.06 and a 12 month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.29.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $234,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,767 shares of company stock worth $5,348,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

