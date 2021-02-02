LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.61.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

