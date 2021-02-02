Maecenas (ART) Price Up 305.7% This Week

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 197.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $273,011.02 and $238.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maecenas has traded up 305.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00066422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.60 or 0.00826817 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00048701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,638.07 or 0.04693019 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00035942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00014902 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.