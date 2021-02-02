Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in January

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 169.8 days.

Shares of MAHMF traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. 310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Get Mahindra & Mahindra alerts:

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Mahindra & Mahindra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited engages in the automotive and farm equipment businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers aircrafts, and airframe parts and assemblies; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; personal and commercial watercrafts; motorcycles and scooters; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand name; road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.