Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Short Interest Down 18.8% in January

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,151,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 6,342,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,630,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNKKQ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,755,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.82. Mallinckrodt has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $6.19.

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.60 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 46.40% and a negative net margin of 83.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

