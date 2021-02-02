Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNGPF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Man Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Man Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Man Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Man Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of Man Group stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12.

About Man Group

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

