Manna One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Manna has traded up 43.8% against the US dollar. One Manna coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manna has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,472.62 or 0.98913990 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,953,537 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,980 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

