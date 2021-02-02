Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Evercore raised their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.41.

TSE MFC opened at C$23.43 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$12.58 and a 1-year high of C$26.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a current ratio of 162.41 and a quick ratio of 92.56.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1233338 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total value of C$294,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at C$162,031.60.

About Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

