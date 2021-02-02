Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$28.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Evercore upped their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.41.

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) stock opened at C$23.43 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of C$12.58 and a one year high of C$26.99. The company has a market cap of C$45.45 billion and a PE ratio of 8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a current ratio of 162.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.64.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1233338 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total value of C$294,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at C$162,031.60.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

