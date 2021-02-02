Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) vs. JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Critical Survey

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares JOYY and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY 27.75% 5.46% 4.12% Marin Software -35.32% -72.16% -29.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JOYY and Marin Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $3.67 billion 2.20 $494.88 million $3.89 25.68 Marin Software $49.04 million 0.39 -$12.41 million N/A N/A

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for JOYY and Marin Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 0 0 9 0 3.00 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

JOYY currently has a consensus price target of $109.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.37%. Given JOYY’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe JOYY is more favorable than Marin Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

JOYY has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JOYY beats Marin Software on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform. It also operates short-form video platform, such as Likee, a short-form video social platform that produces, uploads, views, shares, and comments on short-form videos on a daily basis. In addition, the company operates imo, a video communication platform; and Hago, a casual-game-oriented social platform that integrates various social features, such as live streaming chatrooms and karaoke. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

