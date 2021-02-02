MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $606.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $599.00 to $606.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MKTX. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $512.00.

MKTX stock opened at $568.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.00. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,915,683. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,902,000 after buying an additional 166,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after buying an additional 118,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,384,000 after buying an additional 112,329 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,167,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

