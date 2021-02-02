Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) PT Raised to $199.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $199.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $129.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $157.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.03.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $127,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,331.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $200,617.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,136. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after purchasing an additional 100,375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

