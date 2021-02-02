Marshall Financial Group LLC Invests $546,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,998 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

