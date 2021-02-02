Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L) (MVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L) (LON:MVI) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L)’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON MVI opened at GBX 105.10 ($1.37) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 109.82. Marwyn Value Investors Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 119.75 ($1.56).

In other Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L) news, insider Peter Rioda acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £10,700 ($13,979.62).

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (MVI.L) Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

