Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Up 5.2%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) shares shot up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.01. 9,785,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 7,915,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTNB. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $201.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 286.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 136.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 137,126 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

