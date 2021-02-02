Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Up 7.9%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s share price was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.36. Approximately 514,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 724,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $206.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

