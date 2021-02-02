McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $43,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Textron by 17.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 118,181 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 1.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Textron by 7.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXT. 140166 upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

