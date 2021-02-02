McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

Shares of MMC opened at $109.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.58 and a 200 day moving average of $114.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

