McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $32,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

NYSE MRK opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

