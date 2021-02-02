McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $54,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

